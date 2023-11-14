It all started badly for Joel in chapter 346 of ‘At the bottom there is room’. His mother-in-law, ‘Patty’s’ mother, introduced a foreigner named ‘Mark’ as her daughter’s new boyfriend. This caused the ‘Fish Face’ to faint, as he remembered the precedent of another ‘gringo’ making him late again. However, he did not want history to repeat itself and he got into a fight with the foreigner, so they were separated to avoid a major altercation.

Suddenly, ‘Patty’ intervened to reveal that it was all a plan by her mother, Katty, who wanted to match her with an American and thus have residency. Despite this, the young woman confessed her love for Joel and her desire not to lose him. These words filled ‘Charo’s’ son with courage, who decided to continue with the proposal.

For this reason, in front of the Gonzales, Joel approached ‘Patty’ and told her the following: ““There is something I want to do that I should have done a long time ago.”. She got down on one knee and proposed, showing him the expensive ring she bought for Pepe and Tito. Totally excited, ‘Patty’ responded with a “Yes my love”surprised by the ring that her future husband was giving her.

How did Katty, Patty’s mother and Joel’s mother-in-law, react?

Even her mother-in-law, Katty, was shocked when she saw the valuable jewel on her daughter’s finger, showing her happiness at seeing ‘Patty’ completely in love next to Joel Gonzales.

