In episode 371 of 'At the bottom there is room', the lie of Alessia and Diego it's over. This is because Peter decides to ask Pía for her hand with the help of Francesca, without imagining that the person behind his new conquest was the terrible 'Ratatoullie'. Furthermore, this big revelation will hurt Alessia, since Francesca He will not stand that father and daughter have gotten together to get their way. It should be noted that the series is in its last episodes, so the end of this season will be fundamental for what happens in the future in 'There is room at the bottom'.

We invite you to read this note, which will detail all the details that will occur in the América TV series. The poor man's reaction peter will move and awaken the anger of 'Madame' against the daughter of Diego. What direction will it take? Alessia?

How does Francesca kick Alessia out of her job and home?

Francesca, after seeing Peter faint, decides to kick her ex-husband out of her house and then goes for Alessia to the restaurant. It is there that Francesca finds her stepdaughter and tells her to get away from her. She complains about him for having allied herself with her father to make up the whole lie and, above all, harm the health of her butler.

Although Alessia She asked for forgiveness and implored that Francesca not leave her to her fate, she did not listen and told her: “You were the one who turned your back on me first by joining your father.” Likewise, that moment of tears and complaints occurred in front of the diners and the cooks, who could not believe what was happening.

What will happen to Francesca's restaurant?

Francesca, After firing Alessia from work, he decides to notify the diners that the restaurant will close until further notice. Furthermore, before leaving, she said that the dishes consumed were covered by the restaurant. This caused concern to the other chefs, who were stunned by the owner's recent statement. Will Francesca's return or close?

'There is room at the back' Alessia flees to the restaurant after her father is discovered and Francesca follows her to throw her out of the restaurant. / Photo: YouTube capture.

What did Francesca do after her release with Alessia?

Francesca, after having complained to Alessia about Pía's lie with Diego, went to the exit of the restaurant and threw away the painting of Montalbán's daughter. This act was decisive for Alessia, who burst into tears and ended up leaving the restaurant.

