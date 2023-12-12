'At the bottom there is room' listens to its fans and continues to consolidate the relationship between 'Jimmy' and Dolores. During the broadcast of episode 365 of the América Televisión series, we were able to see young Gonzales' attempt to obtain the nurse's forgiveness, after the young woman's boss surprised them when they were having a rather passionate kiss, something that almost caused his dismissal from the polyclinic, the place where works together with July.

It is because of that 'Jimmy' went to surprise Dolores at the exit of his work center with a large quantity of flowers, which were inside his motorcycle taxi. Given this great detail, the nurse made her an interesting proposal, which left her lover with her mouth open, and she immediately accepted.

What was Dolores' proposal to 'Jimmy' in 'At the bottom there is room'?

Although the proposal was not explicitly said during the broadcast of the series, the body language of the characters, as well as their reactions, lead us to believe that Dolores he told 'Jimmy' to have a 'chiquitingo'. This proposal would have arisen after seeing the great detail that 'Charo''s youngest son had towards her, knowing that he was sad at having suffered a reprimand from her boss.

The next day, Dolores He arrived happily at his workplace, where he found June sleeping. Because of this, he decided to wake her up, so that she could go home to rest, but not before telling her that her relationship with her cousin was at its best, something that July was very happy about, but that was not enough to prevent her from She would fall asleep on her friend's shoulders.

Has 'Jimmy' already forgotten Alessia?

After Alessia I tried several times to get back with him, 'Jimmy' She made the difficult decision not to resume their relationship, something that made Diego Montalbán's daughter understand that she had already forgotten her, so she chose to continue with her life and career at Francesca's. These episodes shook young Gonzales' relationship with Doloressince it aroused insecurities in the nurse, who saw the possibility of her lover continuing with her as very difficult.

However, to the joy of many of the series' followers, 'Jimmy' got engaged Doloreswith whom she is very happy and whom she invited to several family gatherings, involving her even more with her family, whom she knew how to put in her pocket with her good behavior and her desire to improve.

With all this, 'Jimlessia' seems to have been forgotten, especially with what was shown in chapter 365 of 'At the bottom there is room', in which 'Jimmy' and Alessia met face to face again, but this time to have a very cold exchange of glances, which even left Félix, who was doing his surveillance shift, scared.

Alessia and 'Jimmy' met again, but their love seems to have been forgotten. Photo: composition LR/América TV

