The ‘maledeto’ was greatly embarrassed! In the last chapter of ‘At the bottom there is room’, we witnessed the truce agreed between Peter and Diego Montalbán, who joined forces in order to get Luigi Corleone out of the way, the Italian that Francesca met during her trip through Europe and who He came to Peru to win the love of the ‘madame’.

In order to make him look bad in the eyes of ‘Noni’, Diego and Peter agreed that they would put something in his food to affect his stomach and put aside the image of a gentleman and perfect man that seems to have Francesca excited. And his plan worked, since, almost immediately, Luigi began to suffer from flatulence, something that left the house with a terrible smell, which is why Claudio had to take charge of smoking the Maldini mansion.

