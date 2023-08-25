Terror returned to Las Nuevas Lomas! ‘In the background there is room’ entered a state of tension when Claudia Llanos appeared, but this time from jail. Carmen Llanos’s daughter contacted her accomplice to implement the plan she has in mind and make life miserable for Francesca and her family again. According to previous chapters and after the revelations of who was the person who saved her after the shot of the Maldini matriarch, Koky Reyes is the one who is emerging as Claudia’s “right hand”.

Returning home from a long day at the corporation, Francesca received an envelope, which she opened in her office. She immediately, she called Peter and showed him the message of the letter: “You will never be able to rest.” With this, the popular “Noni” did not hesitate to think who could be behind this message if Claudia is in jail. Later, she sees ‘Koky’ from the balcony of the Gonzales’ house repenting for a decision she made.

