Did they come back? Episode 352 from ‘At the bottom there is room’ gave us an emotional moment between Alessia and ‘Jimmy’. They both met in a park, and the chef had planned to commit her crazy love affair. What was she about? The green-eyed girl made him remember the time they met and had her first kiss. In addition, she hired two people who showed love quotes and photographs of them together with various signs. Even Alessia did not avoid shedding tears when remembering the nine months their relationship lasted.

It was then that the young girl opened her heart and expressed her desire to return to him, to recover the happiness they shared before. This left ‘Jimmy’ shocked, speechless and confused. Although his mind told him that he could not disappoint Dolores, his heart longed to return to the chef. Sensing that she was close to convincing Joel’s brother, Alessia asked him a forceful question: “Tell me if you love Dolores more than me.”

What were Alessia’s heartbreaking words to ‘Jimmy’ on ‘AFHS’?

“Now I want to fight for you, doing crazy things, because you are worth every try. I want you to give me another chance. I want us to give ourselves the chance to be happy again. “I want to call you my love again.” Alessia told him with tears in her eyes, to which ‘Jimmy’ timidly replied: “Alessia, I don’t know what to tell you. I fell in love with you, just by looking at you, but things have changed (because of Dolores).”

However, the green-eyed woman considered that unfair, since they both miss each other and live in love with each other, so she dropped the following bomb: “Tell me that what you have with her is better than what we had. Tell me if you love her more than me. Look me in the eyes, don’t be a coward.”

What did ‘Jimmy’ answer to Alessia?

Alessia never imagined that ‘Jimmy’ would be so direct and would respond to her question in the following way: “With her (Dolores) I am calm, that is the most important thing for me”leaving the chef completely destroyed, who apparently gave up. “Then I will no longer interrupt your peace of mind,” He told him, then he slowly left the place and left ‘Jimmy’ very thoughtful.

