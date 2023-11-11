The most recent episode of ‘At the bottom there is room’ gave us one of the most shocking scenes of the week. In this episode, we saw Alessia come face to face with Jimmy, her ex-partner and the man she can’t forget.

The one known as ‘Perro Flaco’, nicknamed that way by his brother Joel, came to ‘Francesca’s’, looking for an explanation as to why the youngest of the Montalbán family humiliated her cousin July in the worst way, supposedly being the best of friends. After an intense exchange of words, the green-eyed woman launched a shocking question that left Charo’s son speechless: ‘You are happy’ (with Dolores)? You won’t believe his answer.

Is Jimmy happy with Dolores?

During this meeting, Jimmy realized that all of Alessia’s actions against July were driven by jealousy and annoyance, since she was the one who introduced him to Dolores, his current partner. “Now you can’t stand me being happy with someone else, no”, said the young man. The green-eyed girl was on the verge of tears, but at that moment she asked the heartbreaking question: ‘Are you happy (with Dolores)’?

The character played by Jorge Guerra was shocked and took a few seconds to respond. “A lot. “Very much, you don’t know how happy I am with Dolores,” he said doubtfully at first. That response provoked anger in the chef of ‘Francesca’s’ who replied: “Perfect, he congratulated you. They get along well because they are both like that, little matter.”

It’s important to remember that Jimmy is still in love with Alessia and could be using Dolores as an attempt to get over Alessia. This confession was made to his mother, Charito, and Koky.

Does Alessia still have feelings for Jimmy?

Cristóbal’s sister has not been able to forget Jimmy. She considers him the love of her life and she longs for the moments they shared. Upon finding out about the relationship between her ex-partner and Dolores, she burst into tears and destroyed everything in her room. She still thinks about it and dreams of the possibility of getting back together.

Why did Jimmy and Alessia break up?

The breakup between Jimmy and Alessia occurred months ago, when they worked together for the Maldini corporation. ‘Mike’s’ nephew, called ‘Remo’, and with an important position in the corporation, devised a plot to fire the youngest of the Gonzales and keep the chef.

Charo’s son discovered his evil plan and after confronting him, the discussion ended with a lie from a businessman, who pretended to have been severely beaten by him. Alessia, believing Remo’s version, helped get her partner fired from the Maldini company. Unable to bear this betrayal, Jimmy decided to end his relationship with the green-eyed woman.

