Chapter 346 of ‘There is room at the bottom’ was about to turn red. While Alessia Montalbán was learning to drive with Remo through the Nuevas Lomas, she momentarily lost control of her truck, which almost crashed into Don Gilberto’s warehouse, where Jimmy and Dolores were.

Both the green-eyed woman and Mike’s nephew quickly got out of the vehicle and found Dolores screaming in fear, accusing Alessia of trying to end her life. “Your ex wants to kill me!”July’s best friend exclaimed. Jimmy also rebuked the chef with harsh words, at which point Remo came to Alessia’s defense, arguing that the winery lacked signage and threatening to make her attacks public on social media.

#room #Alessia #runs #Dolores #Don #Gilbertos #winery