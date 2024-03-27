Today, interesting news has been released within the video game industry, one of them is related to Nintendo, as it is reported that there are layoffs involved for certain contractors, this as part of a change in the company that seeks to be important in when solidification. This only in the offices of USAso Japan will not suffer such strong changes in terms of people leaving the company.

The area that was affected was testing, in which some testers who are not full-time will no longer be part of the company, this to make way for people who will be hired formally, but even though they do not have With a membership as is, they will receive compensation so that they are financially supported for a couple of months. The objective is to achieve global integration to continue creating high-quality video games.

It is worth mentioning that since there are not many large titles in the pipeline, they do not have the need to have so many people hired at the same time, and that leads us to not wanting to have many people as freelancers, and the most prominent and With more experience he has been left with the plant position. However, it seems that the latter have not yet started work, at least not until Nintendo Have some big hardware and software news to keep you company at launch.

It is possible that the process will be somewhat delayed, after all the rumors have not stopped ringing, and they say that in 2024 we will not have another console from the company, as they would be passing it on to 2025 to have a catalog ready and for sales to arrive en masse from fans. It is very possible that the reveal of this device will take place at a summer event, during the framework of the Summer Game Festival.

Via: Gonintendo

Editor's note: It seems that the company is planning the next step to finally unveil the new console. However, it is scary that it will not happen this year, we can only wait for live shows or an announcement out of nowhere, something that is not surprising.