Mexico.- The Morenista national leader, Mario Delgadorecognized that there is a great “repudiation, rejection and anger” against Senator Ricardo Monreal within Morena, who is still considered on the list of “corcholatas” towards 2024.

The leader of Morena commented that during the march of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) he noticed that a strong fraction of the Morenistas repudiate Ricardo MonrealSo if you are looking for “national reconciliation” you should start with your own party.

“I did notice a great repudiation, a great rejection and a great anger of the militancy towards Senator Monreal, and obviously, if he wants to participate in the selection process of the Morena candidate for 2024, then he would have to start a process, as he says, of national reconciliation with Morena, which is where he needs a reconciliation,” said Mario Delgado.

He warned that in the party a possible sanction is not ruled out against the coordinator of Morena in the Senate due to his rapprochement with the opposition in search of a candidacy for the presidential elections.

The Morenista leader explained that Monreal’s talks with Santiago Creel and other opposition legislators during his visit to Spain caused great outrage among the militancy.

“Yesterday people were really irritated with the comments of Mr. MonrealI tell you in good faith, without any intention, is that people register these types of actions and do not forgive them“, he warned.

When asked if he considers Monreal as a traitor to Morena and her principles, Delgado responded that the Zacatecan “continues to fulfill his duties as a senator of the Republic” and has supported the voting of all 4T reforms in the Senate.

Defend dialogue with opposition

For his part, Ricardo Monreal defended from Spain his rapprochement with the leaders of the alliance Goes through Mexicoassuring that “it does not make me a traitor in any way” nor does he question his support for AMLO.

“I have talked with all the parties, I do not like to be ashamed of it because I don’t feel it, dialogue and conversation with political groups other than mine does not make us less (…) in no way makes me a traitor let alone a Mexican who is not with the president,” he stressed.

The legislator has also said that his decision on his possible departure from Morena towards 2024 is in process, since he considers that there is no even floor for the candidates for the presidential candidacy.

