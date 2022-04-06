He is the first choice for the post-Dybala and is not an alternative to Zaniolo, Sassuolo values him 30 million. Morata: Atletico do not discount the redemption
There is already a graduate in the team, Giorgio Chiellini, but this could be the farewell season for him. A graduate student, on the other hand, could arrive at Juventus next summer, making the same journey as Manuel Locatelli: from Sassuolo to Signora after his first very important blue experience, with a wealth of goals, assists but above all enthusiasm and desire to showcase himself.
