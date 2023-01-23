There is only one way to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict. And it’s not in battle

While the Italian Parliament approves the sixth decree on the shipment of arms to Ukraine and the Poland offers the tanks Leopard denied (at least for now) from Germany, I ask myself the question once again: is acceptable to endanger the safety of millions of human beings, impose sacrifices, destroy their well-being without those millions of human beings being called to decide whether they want war or repudiate it as a means of settling international disputes?

Almost seventy years after the publication of Bertrand Russel and Albert Einstein’s Manifesto for Peace, is it permissible to fuel a war in which the warring parties fire rockets at a nuclear power plant? Isn’t it true what was written almost seventy years ago? “We have to start thinking in a new way. We must learn to ask not what steps to take to offer military victory to one’s favorite group, because there will then be no further moves of this kind; the question we must ask ourselves is: what steps can be taken to prevent a military confrontation whose result will inevitably be disastrous for both sides?”.

Each of us is called to assume our responsibilities: if we are – as we have been taught – free men, we have the right to decide if we want to continue fueling this war or on the contrary if we want our country to stop sending arms. In an article entitled “The Ethics of War” (January 1915), the British philosopher Bertrand Russell, a staunch opponent of the British Empire’s entry into World War I, wrote: “The justification of wars of self-defense is very convenient , for as far as I know there has never been a war that was not in self-defense”.

