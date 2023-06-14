There is only one President: on Italia 1 the docufilm on the epic of Silvio Berlusconi in football Tonight, Wednesday 14 June 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1 the docufilm “There is only one president” will be broadcast which traces the epic of Silvio Berlusconi in the world of football, two days after his death. The special, through historical materials and images, unpublished interviews with the protagonists of football who knew him and shared his successes, will tell the story of the Cavaliere’s thirty years at the helm of Milan and his last years as patron of Monza.

Berlusconi was the man who revolutionized football. His entrepreneurial vision has changed Italian, European and world football. In 31 years, since 1986, as owner of AC Milan he has won 29 trophies (26 of which in 20 years as President, 3 in Adriano Galliani’s 11 years as vicarious vice-presidency) which make him the most successful president in the history of football. Since 2018, as Monza’s number one, he has also had the satisfaction of bringing the Brianza players to Serie A for the first time.

An extraordinary cycle seasoned by this palmares: 8 Scudettos, an Italian Cup, 7 Italian Super Cups, 5 Champions Leagues, 2 Intercontinental Cups, a FIFA Club World Cup and 5 European Super Cups. To which are added individual trophies such as the Golden Balls won by Gullit, Van Basten (3 times), Weah, Shevchenko and Kakà.

Streaming and TV

Where to see There is only one President on live TV and live streaming? After being aired on Italia 1, the documentary film will be visible in streaming on Mediaset Infinity, the free platform that allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.