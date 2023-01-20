There is only one candidate to replace the resigned Jacinda Ardern at the head of the New Zealand Labor Party and, consequently, the Government. Chris Hipkins, 44, and until now Minister for Education, Police and Public Administration, needs to be confirmed by his 64 colleagues in the Labor parliamentary group (which he heads) this Sunday. Only then will Ardern tender her formal resignation and Hipkins be named as her successor.

Hipkins became a regular on the New Zealand news when he was commissioned by Ardern in 2020 to spearhead the country’s response to the covid-19 pandemic. New Zealand adopted a ‘covid zero’ strategy, similar to that of neighboring Australia, which lasted until mid-2021, when the arrival of more transmissible variants forced the Government to adopt more flexible measures and accelerate vaccination. 2,439 people have officially died from the virus in New Zealand.

The only poll after Ardern’s surprise resignation on Thursday showed that Hipkins was already the slim favorite to succeed the outgoing prime minister. If he is finally confirmed, the more difficult it will be for him to win the general elections in October. Labour, who won the first absolute majority since the introduction of a new electoral system in 1996 three years ago, is now five and a half points behind the conservative National Party.

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.