Now that March is over, we know how many new cars were sold in the first quarter of 2024. In the Netherlands that is more than 100,000, of which almost 30 percent are electric. As a result, more than 5 percent of all cars in the Netherlands are now fully electric. In numbers, that is almost half a million of the 9.5 million Dutch cars. And the share of EVs in Dutch car sales is increasing every month, including in March 2024.

Just like in February, more new EVs were sold than pure petrol cars: more than 13,000 electric cars compared to less than 8,000 with only a petrol engine. This is evident from figures from the Bovag. Hybrids remain the leader in powertrains for new cars. More than 15,000 new cars with a hybrid drivetrain were sold in March. Three of these are the first Dutch Lamborghini Revueltos.

Tesla is back with a vengeance

Tesla suffered a bit in February, but the brand will come back strongly in March. The Model Y is the best-selling model among all new cars in the Netherlands last month, followed by the Model 3. To emphasize the popularity of the Model Y once again: more new Model Ys were sold in March than all new Volkswagens and Mazdas added up.

Despite the large sales of the Model Y and Model 3, Tesla has not managed to become the best-selling brand of March 2024. That honor belongs to Toyota. The Japanese brand sold twenty new cars more than Tesla. This is largely thanks to the Aygo X, of which more than 1,400 were sold. The Yaris (783 units) and Yaris Cross (751 units) also contributed to the success in March.

Behind Toyota and Tesla is Volvo, of which, just like in recent months, a lot of XC40s and EX40s have been sold. Yet this model is not the best-selling Volvo. The new EX30 beats its big brother with no less than one whole car. If you look at the first quarter, the hybrid XC40 and electric EX40 are still the leader: 3,753 cars compared to 1,591 EX30s.

Best-selling cars in March 2024 in the Netherlands

Tesla Model Y – 2,386 Tesla Model 3 – 1,510 Toyota Aygo Volvo EX30 – 1,173 Volvo XC40 – 1,172 (of which 983 electric)

Best-selling car brands in March 2024 in the Netherlands

Toyota – 3,979 Tesla – 3,957 Volvo – 3,494 Kia – 3,006 BMW – 1,988

Best-selling electric cars in March 2024 in the Netherlands

Tesla Model Y – 2,386 Tesla Model 3 – 1,510 Volvo EX30 – 1,173 Volvo XC40 – 983 Kia Niro – 646

Number of cars sold per fuel type in March 2024