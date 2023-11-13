If you are in Den Bosch, you eat a Bossche bol. If you pass by Pilsen in the Czech Republic, you will enjoy a beer. And if you’re in Las Vegas for a weekend for work, you take a chance in the casino, right? Especially if you come to the gambling city for the first time. This does not apply to Mercedes Toto Wolff’s F1 team and his colleagues. Toto Wolff says his employees don’t go to the casino in Las Vegas.

Wolff wants to prevent colleagues from gambling: “As I said, I have never been to Las Vegas, but we will do everything we can to ensure that everyone in the team stays away from the casinos.” If Wolff were your boss, would you dare to sneak to the Blackjack tables? On the other hand; what’s happening in vegas…

If they can find the casinos

Wolff compliments the F1 bosses on the Las Vegas GP: ‘Driving in this city is comparable to climbing Mount Everest. Hats off to Liberty Media for organizing this race.” Wolff will be in Vegas for the first time this weekend. “I don’t think I’m the only one in Formula 1 who has never been to this city, which is quite difficult to navigate.”

His colleagues don’t know the way either. “We don’t know how to get from the hotel to the circuit and vice versa, but I’m sure we will find a solution,” Wolff told Motorsport.com. This does offer a solution for mechanics who secretly want to take a gamble: ‘Sorry boss, we were looking for the paddock and accidentally ended up at the roulette.’