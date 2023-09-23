The arrival of a new asylum seeker center is invariably accompanied by a stream of protests. The fear of nuisance and unsafe situations is often great among local residents. Local residents in Leusden in Utrecht are also not happy with the arrival of a shelter for unaccompanied minor refugees. But how well-founded is that fear? The AD checked this in Velp, where refugees have been staying on the edge of a residential area for more than 1.5 years. “I don’t experience any inconvenience at all.”

#protest #arrival #asylum #seekers #center #silenced #Drunk #people #city #nuisance