Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 was suspended for one match and fined €7,500. The reason? This gesture against the Al-Shabab fans in Al-Nassr's 3-2 victory. The decision was determined by the Disciplinary Committee of the Saudi Arabian league. pic.twitter.com/2WKYXCNTJV — VarskySports (@VarskySports) February 28, 2024

Therefore, the five-time World Cup winner with Portugal will not be available this Thursday when the Knights of the Najd are measured in the League Al Hazm, current bottom of the competition. However, the punishment did not stop there, since the Disciplinary Committee It included a financial penalty of 7,500 euros.

This is not the first time that the ex real Madrid He is in the eye of the hurricane, because just in April 2023 he appeared to grab his genitals while heading to the bench after the end of a league duel against Al-Hilalwhich they lost 2-0, in addition to that, this month he collected a scarf from the Al-Hilal that had been thrown at him from the stands, he put it in his boxers and then threw it away as he headed to the locker room tunnel after succumbing 2-0 in the final of the Riyadh Season Cup.