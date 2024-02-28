For his next commitment, the Al-Nassr of the Saudi Professional League He will not be able to count on his greatest star, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldosince it was decided to sanction him for a controversial gesture he made against the fans of Al-Shababwho yelled at him 'Messi, Messi!' every one who had the round on his feet.
The organization decided to punish the Bug with only one match because his effusive gesture was considered 'immoral', although he clarified that there could have been more matches, but he considered the Lusitanian's statements as mitigating factors, where he explained his attitude as a 'gesture of strength'.
Therefore, the five-time World Cup winner with Portugal will not be available this Thursday when the Knights of the Najd are measured in the League Al Hazm, current bottom of the competition. However, the punishment did not stop there, since the Disciplinary Committee It included a financial penalty of 7,500 euros.
“I respect all clubs. And the gesture after the shot expresses strength and victory, and is not shameful. We are used to it in Europe”were the words of the several-time winner of the Golden Ball with the Saudi media 'Al-Riyadiya' to defend himself against the accusations against him.
This is not the first time that the ex real Madrid He is in the eye of the hurricane, because just in April 2023 he appeared to grab his genitals while heading to the bench after the end of a league duel against Al-Hilalwhich they lost 2-0, in addition to that, this month he collected a scarf from the Al-Hilal that had been thrown at him from the stands, he put it in his boxers and then threw it away as he headed to the locker room tunnel after succumbing 2-0 in the final of the Riyadh Season Cup.
