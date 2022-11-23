In 2012 it was suddenly there again: Morgan’s tricycle. It got a new name: Super 3 instead of 3-Wheeler. The concept of two steering wheels at the front and one at the rear for the drive remained the same. And where there is a model, there is room for new versions. Morgan is building this special Super 3 in collaboration with swimwear manufacturer Orlebar Brown.

Chances are you’ve never heard of Orlebar Brown. Thankfully, the company sums itself up in one sentence: “swimwear nice enough to wear everywhere‘ or in your native language ‘swimwear fun enough to wear anywhere’. However, the swimsuits are too expensive to wear in the slide, we think. Oh well, you came for the car, right?

Specifications of the special Morgan Super 3

Underneath the Morgan Super 3 remains the same. So nothing changes to the 1.4-liter three-cylinder that produces 118 hp and 150 Nm. 0-100 still goes in 7 seconds and the top speed is 209 km/h. What has changed is the exterior. The color choice was done by Orlebar Brown, but they added something nice to the tricycle.

You can tie a cloth on the special Super 3 as a temporary roof. Previously you could try that yourself, but now Morgan engineers have added extra bars to the side of the bonnet to secure it to the fabric. This kind of shade cloth (or is it a party tent?) is the same color as the interior.