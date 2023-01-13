The little Suzuki Jimny, which you can use for the imaginary game Car Tetris, hasn’t been updated for a while for our continent. Due to the strict emission rules, the curtain is starting to fall for the Jimny in Europe. In other places in the world, he simply continues. It is now even available as a five-door variant, but unfortunately we do not get that here either.

Suzuki first showed the five-door Jimny at the Auto Expo in Delhi. Creative as the brand is, they call it the Jimny 5-Door. It is as wide and high as a Jimny Professional (the only version still available here). The length and wheelbase grow by 34 centimeters to make room for the extra doors.

Specifications of the five-door Suzuki Jimny

Power comes from a 1.5-litre petrol engine. As far as we know, Suzuki does not change this engine, so the power remains 102 hp. You can choose from a five-speed manual gearbox or an automatic with one gear less. Chances are you’ll never see one here. Unless someone really wants to have one and makes a copy Europe-ready at enormous cost, or gets started with a welding machine themselves.