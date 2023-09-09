Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/09/2023 – 7:28

Amid expectations about Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid’s revelations, lawyer Fábio Wajngarten, who represents former president Jair Bolsonaro, says he has “zero” concern about the information that the former aide-de-camp of the Presidency of the Republic may carry to the Federal Police. “There is absolutely nothing that Lieutenant Colonel Cid can report that relates to the president,” he said.

Imprisoned since May, Mauro Cid appeared this Wednesday, 6th, at the Federal Supreme Court to confirm that he intends to close an award-winning collaboration agreement with the Federal Police. The content of the statements made by the soldier can only be used in investigations underway at the STF after the pact has been approved by the Court. The investigations in which Bolsonaro’s ally is the target are conducted by the office of minister Alexandre de Moraes. It will be up to the minister to decide whether to proceed with the plea bargain proposal.

Cid is a key player in all investigations involving the former president. He is mentioned in the digital militia investigation, in the investigation into vaccination card fraud and in the investigation into the alleged scheme to sell gifts received by Bolsonaro as head of state.

audit Office

An audit carried out by the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) identified 128 gifts from foreign authorities that are in Bolsonaro’s private collection and that must be returned for incorporation into the Union’s assets. The technicians pointed out flaws in the process of classifying the gifts given to the president of the Republic and suggested measures to prevent them from recurring.

The former president received 9,158 gifts throughout his term. Foreign authorities were responsible for 295, of which 55 were incorporated into the Union’s assets. Another 240 ended up in Bolsonaro’s private collection. As revealed the EstadãoBolsonaro received jewelry from Saudi Arabia as a gift and tried to redeem it from the Federal Revenue coffers before leaving the government.

Of the 240 gifts that went to Bolsonaro’s personal collection, TCU technicians assessed that 111 should have been destined for the Union’s heritage as they were not considered to be of a very personal nature. Until 2016, there was an understanding that only objects offered at official ceremonies should be incorporated into the Union’s assets. That year, the TCU decided that only objects of immediate consumption or of a very personal nature could be kept by presidents, such as t-shirts and caps.

Another 17 objects that are with Bolsonaro would be of “high commercial value” and should also be incorporated into the Union’s heritage, says the TCU. The report does not mention what these objects would be.

Among the proposals, the Court of Auditors asks the Presidency of the Republic to reevaluate the gifts that are in Bolsonaro’s collection and initiate an administrative procedure to identify possible gifts that have not been registered. The former president’s defense did not comment.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.