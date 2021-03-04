Before the President of the United States Joe Biden how to accommodate in the White House, as sex scandals began to shake the country again. This time, it is not Trump and his supporters who are accused of harassment and lewd behavior, but a man from the victorious camp.

Andrew and Lindsay

Queens native Andrew Cuomo has served as Governor of New York State for ten years. The 63-year-old politician, formerly married to a member of the Kennedy clan, was until recently called the pride of the Democratic Party. Companions positioned Cuomo as an implacable fighter with the previous president Donald Trumpas well as the man who saved New York State from the COVID-19 epidemic.

How true it was is the second question, but the Democratic-oriented media presented the governor to the audience that way.

And now Cuomo’s reputation is on the verge of collapse. The politician was embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal.

On February 24, 2021, The New York Times published the revelations of a former employee of the Department of Economic Development of the State Administration Lindsay Boylan…

The lady told that in 2016-2018 the governor allowed himself quite specific actions several times. Boylan first mentioned this in her post on the social network back in December, but they did not pay much attention to her post, especially since she herself did not seek contacts with journalists. However, The New York Times managed to get her to talk.

“Touched the lower back”

Boylan talked about the episode that took place in 2018 in a Manhattan office. When he and Cuomo were alone in the office, the governor moved into action. “When I got up to leave and moved to the open door, he stood in front of me and kissed me on the lips,” the lady admitted, “I was shocked and hurried to leave.”

According to Boylan, all sorts of hints and actions have been happening since the beginning of her work with the governor in 2016. So, one day Cuomo came in from behind to, as the woman says, “touch the lower part of my back.” On another occasion, the governor invited Lindsay into his office to show him a box of cigars that had once been donated to Bill Clinton… At the same time, according to Boylan, she caught a hint of the president’s relationship with Monica Lewinsky… In October 2017, Cuomo invited Boylan to entertain himself by playing strip poker. The proposal was submitted in a joking manner, the Governor and Boylan were not alone at that moment, and Lindsay also jokingly replied: “Yes, this is exactly what I dreamed of.” But, according to the woman, she felt very uncomfortable.

After publication in The New York Times, Boylan explained that she decided on the revelations only to make it easier for others in this matter.

Representatives for the Governor of New York initially said that Boylan’s account was untrue.

Cuomo himself was asked about this in December, when a woman spoke about it on social media. The governor spoke in the spirit that he always welcomes the confessions of girls who have become victims of harassment, but “in this case it is simply not true.”

“I realized that he wants to sleep with me”

Journalists, meanwhile, talked to the staff of the New York Governor’s office privately, and they admitted that sometimes Cuomo does not behave quite correctly. At the same time, no one dared to confirm the reliability of the stories told by Boylan.

But Boylan was followed by another employee of the Governor’s Office. Charlotte Bennett… She worked with Cuomo last summer and confirmed in an interview with The New York Times that the governor’s habits have not changed lately.

For example, according to her, Cuomo asked how she felt about an intimate relationship with a man much older (Bennett 25 years old – approx. AiF.ru). Apparently, to cheer up the girl, Cuomo said that he was always ready to have an affair with a 20-year-old. According to Bennett, the governor constantly asked her questions about her intimate life.

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis in New York State, Cuomo harassed his employee by talking about how he “didn’t even have anyone to hug.”

Charlotte Bennett admits that in her case it did not come to dismissal, but at some point she could not resist and asked the head of the governor’s administration to transfer her somewhere where they would not be in direct contact with Cuomo.

“I realized that the governor wanted to sleep with me, and I was terribly uncomfortable and scared,” says Bennett.

Forced kiss

This time, the governor was not so categorical about Bennett’s lying. The implication of Cuomo’s response was that the girl, a “responsible and hardworking employee,” simply did not understand his intentions. She allegedly told the governor about her previous sexual abuse, and he just wanted to support her without having any bad thoughts in his head.

At the same time, Cuomo said that he was ready to conduct an independent investigation.

Meanwhile, the confessions of a third woman, who considers herself a victim of harassment by Andrew Cuomo, followed. 33 year old Anna Rukh told the New York Times that the governor at one of the receptions in the fall of 2019 approached her, hugged her around the waist, and then grabbed her by the face, tried to kiss her on the lips. The woman actively resisted, and managed to dodge, escaping with a kiss on the cheek. The scene that Rukh tells about was allegedly captured by photojournalists – the moment when Cuomo took her by the face is indeed in the pictures.

In addition, the woman’s friends confirm that she shared with them the story of what happened immediately after the events. Rukh claims she was completely confused and extremely uncomfortable.

Official investigation

Reporters, meanwhile, began checking the archives for other similar cases in Cuomo’s biography. We found, for example, a photo where the governor spends time in a cafe with his assistant. The poses of a man and a woman at the table hint at, at least, flirting between them. The piquancy of the moment is that the lady had married shortly before this meeting in the cafe – of course, not to the governor. On her part, charges against Cuomo have not yet been brought forward, but journalists do not exclude that the case of the Governor of New York will not be limited to three cases.

And we are already talking about the case – the New York State Attorney’s Office received official permission to conduct an investigation.

State attorney general Laetitia James announced that the results of the investigation will be made publicly available. And that doesn’t bode well for Cuomo.

“I Will Serve the People of New York State”

The politician is not going to give up. At a press conference, he announced, “I am not going to retire … I work for the benefit of New Yorkers, they have elected me. And I will serve the people of New York State. “

At the same time, Cuomo admitted that he behaved in a way that could be uncomfortable for many, but called his actions unintentional.

Apparently, the governor counts on the support of the Democratic Party, which he served with faith and truth for many years. The problem, however, is that the fight against sexual harassment has been a brand of Democrats lately, and they risk serious reputational costs if Cuomo gets away with the story. Mayor of New York Democrat Bill de Blasio said that if the accusations against the governor were confirmed, he saw no other alternative than the departure of Cuomo from his post.

So the fate of a high-ranking womanizer hung in the balance. Which is capable of breaking off at any minute, especially if the publication of the revelations of offended women continues.