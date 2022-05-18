Mexico.- A doctor exploded against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, asking “Where are the squares?” After the president will accuse the doctors of not wanting to work for being places in clinics and hospitals in rural areas.

The video that has become a trend on social networks was published by the medical geneticist Ana Ceci who through his Twitter account exposed the situation for specialists in the area of ​​health in Mexico.

It should be remembered that AMLO’s controversial statement arose after being questioned about the hiring of 500 Cuban doctors despite the fact that there are trained personnel in Mexico.

“The president of Mexico has just said that in the country we do not have specialist doctors, and that is why he needs to hire Cuban doctors, because supposedly there are no specialists,” explained Dr. Ana Ceci.

In her experience, the specialist recalled that she studied medicine for seven years, then a specialty in medical genetics for three years and a high specialty in perinatal genetics for two more years. However, in Mexico there is not a single place where she can work.

Ana added that this situation is not only for her specialty, because it is also faced by surgeons, gynecologists and more, who, like her, cannot find a place to practice their profession.

For the above, he called it incongruous that AMLO comes out to say that doctors do not want to work because the places are in rural areas. He pointed out that he has many colleagues who want to return to their villages to work, but unfortunately “There is no job!”.

So they have to sign up for waiting lists and maybe in a few years they’ll get a place to practice.

The young woman called all the doctors who, like her, are on waiting lists or other systems, to join the movement “#Here we are” and register on the portall “www.soydoctoranosenorita.com”, so that President López Obrador knows where the doctors are and how many there are and where it is urgent to open new places.