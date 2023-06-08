Within Barcelona they have signed another chapter of horror with Leo Messi. The club sought his return to the squad, however, they never gave the Argentine certainty that they could register him before the market closed. This fact led the footballer as well as his entourage to accept Inter Miami’s offer, as the ’10’ knew that if he could not sign with the Barcelona team, his decision was to have a quieter life outside of Europe. and as he himself has said, “get out of focus”.
The failure with Messi will lead the Catalans to draw up a new market route for the summer and find a new footballer who can fulfill what Xavi had for Leo. One of those men could well be the Brazilian Neymar, who, knowing that the move with the Argentine did not materialize, called the Catalans to offer his letter. However, the return of the PSG man is not there, nor has he been in any plans.
This has been confirmed by Xavi himself, who points out that the market action plan does not revolve around a possible return of Neymar. No one has considered it, nor should they, considering the financial conditions of the club, seeking the signing of the player trained in Santos would result in the same thing that has happened with Messi: an unaffordable move, even more complex, since Unlike the Argentine, the one selected by Brazil is not even a free agent.
#Neymar #return #Barcelona
Leave a Reply