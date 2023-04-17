President of the Chamber said that discussion related to the topic “is much smaller than our country”

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), minimized friction with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), on rules for resume joint committees in Congress. Collegiate bodies are essential for voting on provisional measures. “There is no war with the Senate. What happens is that we have to evaluate the changes that happen over time”said in an interview with Bandnews TV this Sunday (16.Apr.2023).

“This discussion between the House and the Senate is much smaller than our country. We are not going to go through with this.”he added.