Chile’s first Olympic gold medal was won by Nicolás Massú in 2004. Since then, the tennis player, of Palestinian origin, has become a reference for the country’s athletes. Massú is just one of many Palestinian figures whose families arrived in the south of the continent from cities such as Beit Yala and Bethlehem at the beginning of the 20th century.

It is estimated that more than half a million Chileans of Palestinian origin currently make up the largest community outside the Middle East. This is in addition to the fact that in Chile they maintain a power that extends to the point of having their own football team, being present in the political world and having important business leaders such as Álvaro Saieh, who, although born in Colombia, has made most of his fortune through his business dealings in banks in Chile and Latin America, and is the owner of a media consortium to which La Tercera, the most important newspaper in the country, belongs.

We are part of this country that welcomed those seeking the freedom that is still denied to Palestinians on their land, and we are a living example of the capabilities that Palestinians can develop if they are allowed to live in freedom.

“I believe that Palestinians are entrepreneurs by nature, a very resilient people who have known how to adapt to the difficulties they have had to live through. We are part of this country that welcomed those who sought the freedom that is still denied to Palestinians in their land, and we are a living example of the capabilities that Palestinians can develop if they are allowed to live in freedom,” Maurice Khamis, president of the Palestinian community in Chile, told EL TIEMPO.

More than 13,000 kilometres away from the war in Gaza that has left more than 37,000 dead, the Palestinian diaspora has taken centre stage in seeking to raise awareness about the humanitarian tragedy taking place in the land of their ancestors. “What most marks my relationship with Palestine is pain, the pain of seeing a people who, after more than 76 years, are still being denied their most basic rights,” Khamis confesses.

A group of Palestinians make their way through the rubble of buildings destroyed during Israeli bombings. Photo:AFP

Chile and its external pressure for the recognition of the Palestinian people

If there is one international issue that mobilizes Chilean politics, and that feels almost like something local, it is its relationship with the Palestinian people. The recognition of this territory as a State was an initiative that was approved during the first government of former President Sebastián Piñera (2011) and that has guided the country’s institutions in recent decades.

Following the start of the war in Gaza on October 7, Chilean society has mobilized through marches in the streets and camps at universities, but also through political and legal initiatives such as that of 600 lawyers who went to the Court of The Hague to demand sanctions against Israel for the destruction of the Palestinian enclave and the enormous number of civilian deaths caused by its bombings.

“Chilean foreign policy has been key in terms of being a country that has political power, that has economic power and believes in the international system. The resolutions that affect the right of the Palestinians to return or those that affect the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people are norms that have been supported by the foreign policy of our country in an unalterable manner,” said the senator, of Palestinian origin, Francisco Chahuán, to El TIEMPO.

Like Chahuán, there are dozens of descendants of Palestinians who have reached high positions in the Chilean political structure. Several of them are part of the interparliamentary group made up of 70 legislators of different political affiliations, which is responsible for promoting relations between Chileans and Palestinians.

“Chilean civil society is very familiar with the situation of the conflict and the situation in Palestine and empathizes with the pain of a people who are suffering today. Therefore, public opinion is hyper-informed and hyper-sensitive regarding what is happening in Gaza,” says the former president of the Senate’s Foreign Relations and Human Rights committees.

In fact, the government of Gabriel Boric has been categorical in condemning Israel’s human rights violations in Palestinian territory and was one of the few Latin American countries invited to the high-level conference in Jordan to seek a diplomatic solution to the war between Hamas and Israel.

President Gabriel Boric Font of Chile. Photo:EFE

A policy with a kufiya

One of the icons of this community in the interior of Chile has been its football team. Founded in 1920, the Club Deportivo Palestino has been cultivating a fan base, on and off the pitch. He turned professional in 1948 and, seven years later, was crowned champion in Chile where, beyond playing, he has exercised a staunch defense of his cause through the use of the colors of the flag, the clothing they wear and carrying their identity as a flag that transcends borders.

“We are a team with very clear values ​​and principles. We deliver a message of peace and also a message of solidarity with Palestine. We are a club that does not get involved in politics or religion. Because they are our colours, our roots and it is what we as an institution owe ourselves to,” José Ignacio Nabzo, spokesman for the club, told EL TIEMPO.

Players from the Palestino Sports Club, from Chile. Photo:Private file

Nabzo says that he has been a fan of the team since he was a child. Both of his parents are of Palestinian origin and arrived fleeing the Turkish-Ottoman Empire, where there was persecution against the Christian population in cities such as Bet Yala and Bethlehem, which is why the majority of Chileans, descendants of Palestinians, are Catholic and not Muslim.

“We give talks to our players, we explain to them what is happening in Palestine, what they represent with the shirt they wear. Our main sponsor is the Bank of Palestine, which has a representative office here in Chile. Our players have gone out on the field wearing the kufiyas, on our match days we give Palestinian flags to all the public, and the map of historical Palestine is on our shirt,” the team spokesman said.

In fact, This Chilean team has become a worldwide reference for many football fans, who, beyond their own shirts, show solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Senator Francisco Chahuán, of Palestinian origin (center). Photo:Private file

Proof of this was the massive welcome given to the players who arrived in Bogotá to play a Copa Libertadores match against Millonarios in mid-May. “It was something wonderful, something that excited the players, coaching staff and management a lot. We are very grateful for it as an institution, because we know that they are not supporting a simple football team, they welcome us and support us for what we represent. Because today we are practically considered a second national team of Palestine,” says Nabzo.

Power in business

Although the Palestinians who arrived in Chile at the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century did so without great fortunes and, In many cases, without even speaking the language, they made their way into the world of the national industry of which they are now protagonists.

“There is no town in Chile where there is not a Palestinian. They settled mainly in the commercial sphere and later in the large industries founded in the 20th century by the Sumar, the Yarur, the Said, which are large textile industries, which are quite important, and mark a milestone in the industrialization of the country,” says the academic and National Journalism Award winner (2007), Faride Zerán.

Currently, Palestinian entrepreneurs in Chile are an active part of the community that has several institutions such as the Palestinian Foundation Bethlehem 2000 And since the crisis in the Gaza Strip began, campaigns have been launched to raise funds to alleviate the humanitarian tragedy experienced in the enclave devastated by a war that seems far from over.

Andrea Aguilar Cordoba

For the time

Santiago de Chile