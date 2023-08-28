with videoGulnaz, 75, has been unable to walk or stand for several years. The grandmother from The Hague has several disorders, but her health has deteriorated enormously due to a fall. She lies in bed all day, in a corner of the living room. The municipality has a request to adapt the house, so that she can at least go to the bathroom. But he refuses. “I’m really at my wit’s end.”
Ilah Rubio
Latest update:
28-08-23, 19:27
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#suitable #home #sick #Gulnaz #locked #living #room #months
Leave a Reply