– The 500th anniversary of the Tula Kremlin is an important date not only in the history of the Tula region, but throughout Russia, – opened the meeting Dmitry Chernyshenko. – I am sure that the international community will also pay attention to the celebration of this date, since the Tula Kremlin is one of the oldest defensive structures in Russia with a glorious military history, which in the 16th century laid the foundation for the formation of a unified defense system for the southern borders of our Motherland – the Great Zasechnaya Line. Today, the Tula Kremlin is one of the most visited museums in Russia, which is in line with the fulfillment of the task set by the president – by 2030 to triple visits to cultural sites.

Decree on the celebration in 2020 of the 500th anniversary of the construction of the Tula Kremlin as the beginning of the creation of the Great Zasechnaya Line Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on November 10, 2016. This initiative was addressed to the head of state Governor of the Tula Region Alexey Dyumin… It was supported by the Russian Academy of Sciences, the State Duma, the Federation Council, and federal ministries. By order of Vladimir Putin, an organizing committee was created to prepare and conduct the celebration of the anniversary date. Also, the head of state instructed the Government to provide for the allocation of budgetary allocations from the federal budget to finance all activities.

The total amount of allocated funds, including federal support in the form of subsidies and at the expense of state programs of various departments, as well as attracting additional extra-budgetary funding, amounted to about 4.5 billion rubles.

– Preparations for the anniversary have been going on for three years, most of the planned has already been implemented: restoration and creation of new exhibition spaces, conducting archaeological and scientific research, implementation of educational, creative and publishing projects, landscaping, including small historical cities and settlements. A lot of work has been done, – said Dmitry Chernyshenko. – And at the final stage, restoration work of unprecedented scope took place, which completely transformed the face of modern Tula.

At the moment, a large-scale restoration is being completed in the historical center of Tula, where the first Museum Quarter in Russia will open.

The Governor of the Tula Region, Alexei Dyumin, recalled that the 500th anniversary of the Tula Kremlin acquired special significance after the publication of the Decree of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

“When preparing for the anniversary, we focused our main attention on the Kremlin and the historical center of Tula. A colossal work has been done in three years. A real cultural cluster has been formed, which includes cultural institutions, display facilities and modern tourist infrastructure. From the very beginning, we set ourselves the task of breathing new life into the Tula Kremlin, attracting young people to it, ”said Alexey Dyumin.

The head of the region stressed that already now, new museum spaces are working on the territory of the Kremlin, and open-air events are being held. The flagship project of the anniversary – the Museum Quarter – is being implemented within walking distance from the Kremlin. It is based on branches of four federal museums: the State Historical Museum, the Kulikovo Pole Museum-Reserve, the V.D. Polenov and the museum-estate of L.N. Tolstoy “Yasnaya Polyana”.

– Already now we can say with confidence that there are no analogues of the Museum Quarter, which will be opened in Tula, in Russia. We expect that with its appearance, the Tula region will firmly gain a foothold in the Big Three of the country’s museum regions (after Moscow and St. Petersburg), – said the governor.

After the meeting, Alexey Dyumin and Dmitry Chernyshenko inspected the readiness of the facilities of the Tula Kremlin and the Museum Quarter.

Dmitry Chernyshenko got acquainted with the work on the restoration of the Assumption Cathedral, the restoration of siege yards, the creation of an archaeological window in the Tula Kremlin, and also examined the Kazan Embankment and the Museum Quarter.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that all the planned activities, and there are more than 100 of them, including repairs and restoration, have been completed in full or are close to completion.