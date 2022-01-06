Coincidence does not exist. At the moment that Jari (14), Jill (13), Amy (13) and Joël (15) stop at the pollard willow where they want to leave flowers and lanterns for their deceased friend Esmee, a girl on a horse just drives past. Esmee, who was reported missing on Thursday 30 December and was found dead in Leiden less than a day later, loved horses. Almost every day she went to a riding school in Leiden to take care of her darlings.