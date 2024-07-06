Deputy and former secretary of Bolsonaro spoke at a conservative event in Balneário Camboriú (SC)

Federal deputy and former Secretary of Culture Mario Frias stated this Saturday (6.Jul.2024) that “there is no substitute” for Jair Bolsonaro. The former president is ineligible until 2030 by decision of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

“Many people ask who will replace Bolsonaro. In my opinion, there is none […]. I will wait until the last second of the 2026 elections, until the president says to me: ‘vote for this guy’”said Frias at the Annual Conservative Political Action Conference, known as Cpac. The event is held at Expocentro, in Balneário Camboriú (SC).

When he went on stage, Marcos Frias was introduced as “eye candy boy”. Frias is an actor and has already participated in the soap opera “Workout”.

The conservative event will be held until Sunday (7.Jul.2024) and will also be attended by the president of Argentina, Javier Milei (La Libertad Avanza, right-wing). He will arrive in Brazil on Saturday night.

Read the list of some Cpac participants: