There is no step in the mountain range of Chiapas! Members of a armed commando They have blocked roads in communities surrounding the border of Mexico with Guatemalasocial media users report.

Thearmed menThey move aboard artillery vehicles through the Sierra of the state of Chiapas and they have dedicated themselves to making road blocks with piles of earth with the help of a backhoe and a dump truck the junction of the road that leads to Bella Vista and La Grandeza.

According to citizen complaints that local media have replicated, The armed group has visited various municipalities in the mountains of Chiapas and has asked its inhabitants to join the blockades, demonstrations and confrontations against rival groupswhich is why they have called on the population to avoid traveling through conflict zones.

"Extreme caution if you travel to Frontera Comalapa, Chicomuselo, La Grandeza, Bella Vista, El Porvenir, Siltepec, Amatenango de la Frontera, Mazapa de Madero and Motozintla" reported the Rastreando La Noticia portal.

Just yesterday it was reported arrival of a strong armed group on board about 20 luxury armored trucks to the Comalapa areathe criminal group allegedly belongs to a cartel that has a presence in the border area with Guatemala.