Many use snow machines to make artificial walkways, leaving thin white lines that snake across the green and brown landscape.

In the Swiss village of Edelboden, organizers of the World Cup ski race on Saturday wrestled with above-freezing temperatures to ensure athletes could compete in the popular event while spectators basked in the scorching sun.

Experts say the lack of snow this season offers a glimpse into the winters to come, as global temperatures continue to rise due to human-caused climate change.

The impact will likely be felt far beyond the regional tourism industry.

Winter snow in European mountains such as the Alps is an important natural water store for parts of the continent that already experience regular droughts the rest of the year.