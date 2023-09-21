How unfortunateTo say the least, many considered that the director of Labor and Social Security in Sinaloa, Ascension Zepeda Rochahas denied having driven a van with high levels of alcohol and that he has attacked the person responsible for the operational Breathalyzer. He used social networks for his “right of reply.” He has the right to defend himself, but many say that he would have looked prettier if he was quiet. Perhaps he did not know that in the end they were not going to dismiss him because of “the cronyism” that exists in this 4T government. All that remains is for the agents, the judge and the doctor of the Breathalyzer operation to be forced to apologize for the scandal he made to the extent that he “stuck himself” on top of the truck when the road agents were going to lift the unit onto the tow truck. . They came out worse than the PRI and PAN members.

It does not turn off this scandal that stains the Rochista government when another one breaks out with one of the officials of Civil protection by Ahome. And there are indications that Carlos Enríquez starred in a fight at a baseball game. He attacked the umpire. Mayor Gerardo Vargas did not make an executive decision. Of course, he reported that the case is already in the hands of the Internal Control Body.

In eight days will be resolved drinking water problem in the Carrizo Valley because the problem that generates the turbidity problem has already been detected. That became clear yesterday after the secretary of the City Council, Genaro García Castro, went as a “firefighter” to the union, where he met with ejidal leaders, irrigation module leaders and others with whom he toured the Las Isabeles plant, where the problem is: the filters. These have already started to be cleaned. At the meeting, García Castro was not at a picnic because the ejido leaders, the irrigation modules, even the delegate of Roads and Transportation, Eduardo Franco, spoke loudly. In reality, what García Castro wanted was to know reality. Castro was accompanied by some officials. Bernardo Cárdenas, general manager of Japama, was not present, and was overwhelmed.

Inexplicably The dissatisfied neighbors did not attend the meeting to which they were called. They had already given the press conference in which they criticized the receivership coordinator Rodrigo Sánchez. Also to the mayor Gerardo Vargas for meeting with his officials, but not with them on Monday afternoon. Genaro García went to talk to everyone, but they refused. Do they want dialogue or not with the municipal government? “Putting on your bows” is not going to get you anywhere now that the problem is in the process of being solved. The victory is theirs, but it can get out of hand.

It’s starting the shrimp catch and a tragedy has already occurred. A young fisherman Las Lajitas He died when his boat was hit by a frigate of the Marine, whose elements followed them for supposedly going on the high seas. The sailors left with the boat, but had to abandon it when they were chased by the indignant fishermen. One more misfortune at sea.