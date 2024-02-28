The team manager of the team Red Bull, Christian Horner, was acquitted of the accusation of “inappropriate behavior,” the energy drink company announced this Wednesday, on the eve of the start of the Formula 1 World Cupwith the Bahrain Grand Prix.

In a statement from Red Bull GmbH, based in Austriathe company assured that the complaint “has been dismissed” after a “fair, rigorous and impartial” internal investigation.

Christian Horner and Sergio Pérez.

According to the newspaper Brand, it was an internal investigation of the Austrian team. “An independent investigation has been launched into the latest allegations. It is being carried out by an external independent investigative lawyer and will be completed as quickly as possible,” Red Bull GmbH reported a few weeks ago in an official statement.

However, other media, such as From Telegraaf and F1-Insider.com, They published that this is “inappropriate behavior towards a racing team employee.” and the newspapers Bild and The Times, revealed that “a female employee would have received intimate images on her cell phone.”

The accusations against the winner of seven world titles with the drivers Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen in F1 they would have started last week, but now said investigation is closed. At the headquarters of Red Bull, in Fuschl (Austria)they will archive the file that would have had “incriminating material that brings together the accusations.”

Christian Horner, sporting director of the Red Bull team.

horner, who enjoys the presumption of innocence, is married to Geri Halliwell, Former singer of the group Spice Girls.

Horner's defense attorneys claimed he was the victim of an internal power struggle within the family. Red Bull. They maintained that when the company's founder was alive, Dietrich Mateschitz, Horner He could count on the Austrian's unconditional support, but now, that would have changed.

“Horner's defenders say the accusations are smears aimed at ousting him from power in an attempt to wrest control of the Salzburg headquarters from him,” the spokesman said. DailyMail.

Sources close to the squad claim that Horner had been recommended “in a friendly manner, to present his resignation voluntarily” as team boss and to leave his current position. However, Horner would have rejected that proposal and with the team's final decision he will continue as team leader.

In fact, last Monday the Formula 1 Commission in London and Horner was present in his capacity as head of the Red Bull team. According to 'De Telegraaf', The sports director said in this regard: “I categorically deny these accusations.”

For his part, Helmut Marko, executive advisor of Red Bull Racing, stated when asked about the issue: “I'm not going to say anything about it.”

With information from AFP.

