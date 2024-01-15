On the InterClassics exhibition floor we found a very special youngtimer: a completely unique Brabus 190E 3.6S.

The 190E was basically a very normal, solid car, but this Mercedes formed the basis for a number of great sports sedans. The most spectacular versions are of course the Evo I and Evo II, but at InterClassics we found a 190E that is perhaps even more special.

This 190E immediately attracts attention with its bright red color and rims, but when you get closer you see that there is much more going on. Under the hood is a 3.6 liter engine and a roll cage is mounted in the interior.

What are we looking at? This is a Brabus creation, but it is not a tuning project from the '80s. This 190E from 1989 was only serviced by the ladies and gentlemen of Brabus in 2008. So you could actually call this car a restomod.

The basis for these modifications certainly lies in the past: Brabus previously built an identical car. That was the Brabus 190E 3.6S 'Lightweight'. However, the original car no longer exists. There was only one of those and it was later converted back to a 'normal' Brabus 190E.

Sven Gramm, Brabus' PR manager, thought that was a shame and therefore had a recreation of this Brabus 190E 3.6 Lightweight built. So that is the car you see here in the photos. A unique car, because once again there is only one of them.

The car has been thoroughly overhauled by Brabus, starting with the engine. This was originally a 3.0 liter six-cylinder from the 300E, but the block was increased to 3.6 liters by Brabus. The inline six now produces 272 hp and 365 Nm of torque.

In addition to the 3.6 liter block, this 190E is equipped with a sports exhaust, a special oil cooler, a modified chassis with Eibach springs and Bilstein dampers and high-performance brakes. Furthermore, the car has a Brabus front bumper, spoiler and grille.

The lightweight aspect of this Brabus 190E 3.6S lies in the interior. The front seats have been replaced by Recaro bucket seats with four-point seat belts and the rear seat has disappeared entirely. Instead, a roll cage has been installed.

All these adjustments result in a unique car. What should something like this cost? The car is not for sale, but the information sign did give an indication of its value: €75,000. That's not too bad, compared to a 190E Evo II…

