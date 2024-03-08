MARCH 8, 1974

IN THE FULL LENT THERE IS NO SEAFOOD. Although Industry and Commerce authorities offered that during the Lent season the release of seafood would not be allowed, as long as the needs of the local market were not met, it was nothing more than a mere promise, since no fish or fish can be found there. other good quality seafood. Only mullet, boatfish, shark, manta and other low-consumption species are found in the stores. It is known that good quality seafood is going out in considerable quantities to the interior of the country.

NIXON PLEADS GUILTY TO ESPIONAGE. Washington. President Richard Nixon reaffirmed that he had told presidential adviser John Dean that it would be easy to raise money to buy the silence of the seven original participants in the Watergate scandal, but that “that was bad, for sure.” Nixon added that he could understand how different people who heard the recordings of that March 21, 1973, conversion might not understand what he had in mind. “But I know what I wanted to say and what I did,” declared the president at a press conference, his second in 10 days.

MAURICIO CORONEL CELEBRATING HIS BIRTHDAY. In recent days, the handsome gentleman Mauricio Gregorio Coronel Urquídez, son of the esteemed couple formed by Don Gilberto Coronel, municipal treasurer, and María Elena Urquídez de Coronel, celebrated his third anniversary of life. The event was celebrated with a family party, in which Mauricio blew out the candles on the anniversary cake. His cousins ​​and closest relatives attended, who wished the birthday boy well.

MARCH 8, 1999

TELMEX DOES NOT DISAPPEAR THE MEASURED SERVICE. Telmex does not contemplate disappearing the metered service, nor is it afraid of competition, warned the local commercial area manager, Javier Espinoza. He said he did not know the reason for these statements by user organizations, who claim that the metered service is going to disappear because it is supposedly a unilateral and arbitrary decision by the company. The metered service is a rate authorized by Communications and Transportation and the Congress of the Union, which makes it a fixed legal rate.

FOX IS THE FAVORITE. Guanajuato. The visible pre-campaign of Fox and his “Amigos”, two years after it began, has already begun to make a difference. Little by little, the governor is better known among Mexicans. This is shown by Reforma surveys since December 1998. In December of last year, 57 percent of citizens had not heard of Fox. Currently, ignorance about him has decreased eight percentage points. The favorable opinions of the possible PAN presidential candidate have been constant.