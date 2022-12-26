The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), repudiated the attempted attack with explosive devices near Brasília airport last Saturday (Dec.24, 2022). In your profile on twitterthe senator defined the episode as a “act analogous to terrorism” and defended the result of the electronic polls.

“There is no room in democratic Brazil for acts analogous to terrorism, such as the attempt to blow up a fuel truck in Brasília, fortunately aborted by the security forces”said. “Brazil wants peace to move forward and become the country we all want”.

Last Saturday, the PM and the Fire Department of the Federal District were called during the early morning to investigate the possibility of having an explosive device in a box found on the road that gives access to Brasília Airport.

The artifact was not blown up by the police. It was collected and sent for expertise by the Civil Police of the Federal District. During the process, one of the access roads to the airport was blocked.

The agents arrested the suspect of having set up the explosive device. In a statement, businessman George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, 54, said the plan was “Start Chaos” that would lead to “decreation of the state of siege in the country”🇧🇷

According to George, the idea was to install explosives in at least 2 locations in the Federal District. A pump would be installed on poles near a power substation in Taguatinga, in the Federal District. The information was published by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo and later confirmed by other vehicles.