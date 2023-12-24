President Vučić, amid protests in Belgrade, said that there is no revolution in Serbia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called on his fellow citizens to remain calm amid an opposition rally in Belgrade. The head of state announced this while addressing the nation.

According to him, law enforcement agencies are keeping the situation under control. He estimated the number of protest participants at 2.5 thousand people. The President added that law enforcement agencies are trying to behave carefully so that innocent people do not suffer.

There is no talk of any revolution Alexander Vucic President of Serbia

On the night of December 25, protesters blocked the central streets of Belgrade and tried to storm the city administration building. Protesters threw stones and bottles at law enforcement officers. In response, police fired tear gas and dispersed the protesters. After the opposition representatives left the square in front of the city administration building, investigative activities began there. Serbian Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic arrived at the scene.

Foreign intelligence services provided Belgrade with information about upcoming protests

How stated Vucic, the Serbian intelligence services knew in advance that protests were being prepared. According to him, some foreign intelligence services shared such information with Belgrade. As a result, the authorities knew exactly what the attackers were planning.

Many pretended to be naive and did not want to hear or see what was happening Alexander Vucic President of Serbia

Vucic also called the attempt to storm the Belgrade city administration building by supporters of the pro-Western opposition an attack on the country’s sovereignty. The Serbian leader also noted that the assault attempt was caused by an external factor. “We will preserve the independence, independence and sovereignty of our country,” he emphasized.

The Serbian leader promised that there would be no violent change of power in the country. He added that he was already accustomed to the fact that under the windows of his residence in Belgrade “every day someone protests and makes noise.”

The reason for the riots was the result of municipal elections

Protests in Belgrade began after elections to the city assembly of the Serbian capital. According to the election commission, they were won by a coalition led by the ruling pro-presidential Serbian Progressive Party.

The leaders of the pro-Western opposition movement “Serbia Against Violence” did not recognize the results of the vote and went on a hunger strike. They claim that there was widespread fraud in the election results. According to them, about 40 thousand voters were brought to Belgrade from other cities, as well as from the Republic of Serbian Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In response to this, Vucic noted that the opposition is going against the will of the majority of Belgrade residents. “The people don’t want you, but you decided and want to change the will of the voters. How did you think to carry this out, if not by force?” – he asked. The President also emphasized that all political processes in the country will be carried out only in a legal and democratic way: “In Serbia, power changes through elections, Serbia is a democratic country, it will always be so in the future, not just now.”