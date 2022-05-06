The truth only triumphs by prevailing. Florestan.

Yesterday I commented on Claudia Sheinbaum’s rejection of the expert opinion of the Norwegian company DNV that her government hired, on the causes of the collapse of Line 12 of the Metro, a year ago, and that it could collapse. And it is that he did not know the final report on the root cause of that tragedy that left a balance of 26 dead, a hundred injured and half a million people without that transport, a now political conflict in which he appears with Marcelo Ebrard, both in the race for the presidency.

Yesterday, with Ciro Gómez Leyva, his Secretary of Mobility, Adrián Lajous, said that DNV raises the issue of maintenance, and that in the face of a construction problem, as the cause, -he sentenced- what does maintenance have to do with it?

About that case I spoke on Radio Formula with his secretary of government, Martí Batres. He told me that the report does not indicate the root cause of the collapse, that DNV changed the methodology and that they rejected it for not specifying the causes that, he pointed out, were in the design and construction, not in supervision or maintenance, of what the Norwegian company, I say, has limited itself to a few lines without coming out to show its face.

The key to this case lies in that final report, which we do not know about, and which needs to be made transparent in order to clarify what DNV said about the root cause of the collapse of Line 12, which Claudia Sheinbaum rejected, and make everything clear so that the collapse does not collapse and that everyone assume their responsibilities, criminal, civil and political

PATCHWORK

1. TEST.- Marcelo Ebrard, who on Tuesday met at length in Washington with Secretary Blinken, who tested positive for Covid on Wednesday, took the test that same day, announced his negative that night, and yesterday, Thursday, went with the president on his tour of Central America. and Cuba. At that meeting he was accompanied by Ambassador Esteban Moctezuma who also tested positive. Ebrard had to isolate himself and on the fifth day take the test. It is not going to be that he has taken the virus on a trip with López Obrador and the Secretaries of Defense and Navy;

2. BATTING.- A room of the Electoral Court determined that since Jaime Bonilla had opted for the government of Baja California, his reincorporation to the Senate was impossible, how he reincorporated and that he has to leave the seat. Bonilla said that he will challenge, of course. But while he has to leave that space; Y

3. FRIEND.- I was telling you about Ambassador Ken Salazar’s tweet, Tuesday on International Press Freedom Day, in which he congratulated López Obrador for his government’s efforts to reduce impunity and arrest perpetrators who have murdered journalists, when yesterday they executed to another, Luís Enrique Ramírez Ramos, a columnist for El Debate de Culiacán. It is an honor to be with Obradouuur. That’s nine this year, ambassador.

See you on Tuesday, but privately.

#responsibility