President declared that his government is “falling short” of what was promised; stated that his management is committed to lowering food prices to regain “credibility”

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) minimized this Monday (March 11, 2024) the drop in popularity of its government. In an interview with the broadcaster SBT Brazilthe Chief Executive said that there was no “no reason” so that its management would have 100% popularity, as the work is “to whom” of the promised.

“I am absolutely sure that there is no reason for the Brazilian people to give me 100% popularity because we are still far short of what we promised”, declared Lula. The interview was carried out this Monday morning (11 March) and will be shown at 7:45 pm.

Recent surveys – such as those by the companies Genial/Quaest, AtlasIntel and Ipec (formerly Ibope) – have shown a drop in approval of the Lula government.

For the president, the surveys should be understood as a “photography” at the moment to improve the government strategy.

“You use research not to be against or to be happy or very sad [com o resultado]. You use research as an instrument of action and change in your government strategy”said the PT member.

During the interview, Lula also stated that members of his government must be committed to reducing energy and food prices so that they can once again have “credibility” of the population. The Chief Executive also admitted that the prices of rice, beans and energy are above normal.

The president praised the creation of 68 new markets for Brazilian meat and spoke at a “quality leap” in the country's foreign trade relations.

According to him, the population will realize that “Things will get better” and he will be happy with his government when there are advances in the economy. “For society to be happy with the government, the economy must be growing, wages must be growing and the price of food must be falling”he stated.