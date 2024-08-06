Interim president says the country having the 2nd highest real interest rate in the world “is a big hindrance”

The interim president and minister of MDIC (Development, Industry, Commerce and Services), Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), stated on Monday (5.Aug.2024) that it makes no sense for Brazil to still have one of the highest real interest rates in the world, even with solid fundamentals in the economy.

“There is no justification. We have the 2nd highest real interest rate in the world and only loses to Russia, which is at war.“, he declared at the opening of the Brazilian Steel Congress. Among the solid fundamentals, Alckmin cited foreign exchange reserves of US$ 370 billion, legal certainty, a huge consumer market and record exports.

Alckmin spoke about the importance of fiscal adjustment and said that the government will comply with the fiscal framework. The expectation is that, still in this semester, there will be a reduction in the North American and Brazilian interest rates, which will favor the growth of the national economy.

“The international market is facing great stress that should be temporary. Brazil has the 6th largest population in the world, a strong domestic market”, he stated. “We have foreign exchange reserves and I am optimistic that fiscal policy will be followed. Therefore, there is no reason for Brazil to have the second highest real interest rate in the world. This is very disruptive.”, he added.

On July 31, Copom (Central Bank Monetary Policy Committee) unanimously decided to maintain the Selic rate, the economy’s basic interest rate, at 10.5% per year.

STEEL INDUSTRY

In his speech, Alckmin said that the steel industry is “the industry of industries”, which has always been at the forefront of innovation. According to him, the policy instituted by the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), the New Industry Brazil, means an advance for economic and social development.

“There is no economic and social development without industries”, emphasizing that in the coming days, LCD (Development Credit Letters) will be available on the market, which will reduce the cost of credit for industries.

These letters are like those already existing in the real estate and agricultural sectors, where individuals are exempt from paying income tax when they invest in this title.

Alckmin stated that, by 2028, Brazil will receive investments of R$100 billion under the Mover Program, for decarbonizing the industry, and highlighted that the country emits 55% of carbon dioxide, a percentage well below that of other countries, thanks to its energy potential.

According to the Brazilian Steel Institute, Brazilian crude steel production reached 16.4 million tons in the first half of 2024, a growth of 2.4% compared to the same period last year. From January to December 2023, production was 31.9 million tons, when there was a drop of 6.5% compared to 2022.

With information from Brazil Agency.