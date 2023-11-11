Parties are chattering about migration, but at the same time there is deafening silence about the fundamental question that politics should answer: what kind of country do we want to be in the future? Every choice has enormous consequences, for healthcare or quality of life. Political reporter Hans van Soest writes weekly about issues in The Hague that affect us all.
#real #discussion #migration #kind #country #future
Fourth puzzle in Joko and Klaa’s treasure hunt
Home pageWorldWas standing: November 12, 2023, 1:18 a.mSplitThe fourth puzzle of the Joko and Klaas treasure hunt on ProSieben contains...