THE LETTER. In Argentina, it is not known how many boys and girls are institutionalized or how many institutions there are housing them. There is no record of the amount available for adoption or how many are relinking, or the funds that are allocated for these tasks. There is no information in the country, which seems to be managed by the inept and are not prepared or sensitized to the abandonment of children or to the pain of families who wait years to adopt.

There were attempts to reform the adoption law. Until 2018 at least 11 projects in the Chamber of Deputies. The representatives of the people should give explanations of why the process of the same has never been promoted. Kirchnerism did not do so in those years when the Legislative Power served as notary public of the will of the Casa Rosada. Neither did the Cambiemos coalition, although it must be recognized, in a context and formation of the parliament in which it never had the famous “automatic majority” and certainly, in a few years at the head of the national Executive.

Even the National Senate also had up to at least four projects that incorporated the figure of prenatal adoption (perhaps the most notorious, authorship of the former senator –and former president for 24 hours- Federico Pinedo –PRO; JxC-), which could provide solutions to many teenage or unexpected pregnancies, and avoid the drama of abortion. They did not prosper there either. Currently, to adopt a boy or girl it is necessary that the latter be in a situation of adoptability, for which there must be a ruling by a magistrate. Then, the adoption process begins, which, in court, consists of two stages: a new pre-adoption guard trial and a second trial for final adoption.

Banner of ACUNAR Familas, asking for the rights of children for adoption.

The alleged adopters must be listed in the Unique Registry of Aspiring Guardians for Adoption Purposes (RUAGA), which, according to each province, the registration of applicants is organized differently. It is of concern that in several jurisdictions, such as the case of Santa Fe, registrations are restricted to only two times in the year (This modality is adopted under the new management of Governor Perotti), instead of remaining open throughout it. Although registration in RUAGA is free and does not require legal sponsorship, the latter is required for the two judicial stages that follow. And, there, the adopters find that they must pay not only the fees of the acting professionals, but also the professional contributions of their lawyers.

The fees are quantified in units of value called “JUS”. Each unit varies in each provincial jurisdiction and CABA, by virtue of which it is administered by the Justice of the ordinary courts of their territories, and they are priced between $ 2,100 and $ 4,800, depending on the territory. And the professional contributions, which must also be paid by the intended adopter, are around 30% of the fee regulation. To this must also be added the payment of stamps and various fees for registration of the final adoption decision. All this makes adoption lawsuits a high cost for an average family. And, until this is paid, an adoption sentence cannot be registered, and a boy or girl lacks an effective legal link with the family that sheltered him, for years.

Certainly, free sponsorship can be thought of as an option. Just look at the recent case in Mar del Plata, where Stella Maris’s family (her last name is preserved for privacy reasons) paid $ 240,000 to be able to permanently adopt her son. Although the Civil and Commercial Code of the Nation provides that the period of custody for adoption purposes cannot exceed six months, in reality the process can last 2, 3 or even 5 years or never materialize. The lack of structure, personnel and financial resources of the Judicial Powers of the provinces influence this circumstance.

Therefore, it is celebrated that CUNAR Families, accompanied by Deputy Amalia Granata, have entered the Chamber of Deputies of Santa Fe, and have created an office for information, support and support for the adopter, and even free legal sponsorship. The project also contemplates the possibility of registering the final adoption sentence without subjecting it to the prior payment of contributions to professional funds. That is, not an exemption from payment of the same, simply removing the economic obstacle for the full effectiveness of a sentence that gives identity and security to a child and his adoptive family, postponing the payment of the same tied to a payment plan that is bearable for the taxpayer.

Ariel Vijarra and María Lotuffo

FOUNDING PRESIDENT OF THE NGO ACUNAR FAMILIAS, AND VICE PRESIDENT.

THE EDITOR’S COMMENT

By César Dossi

The fight for a fee-free adoption

While the inscription on the RUAGA it is free and it is not necessary to hire a lawyer to start the adoption process, after which a cataract of fees ensues.

“There is no purely free adoption in Argentina”, says María Lotuffo, vice president of CUNAR Families, and its president Ariel Vijarra, who is one of the members of the first equal marriage to be adopted through RUAGA in the province of Santa Fe, and the first to be able to adopt a baby by this means in Argentina.

Lotuffo adds that there are approximately 9,230 children in the country available for adoption, and 5,600 families registered in the different registries, according to UNICEF in 2019. “Although there are data on official pages, the percentages vary because there is no unified database. There are no balances or publications in Official Gazettes “, He says.

That is why, today at 6 pm, there is a march in Recoleta, Rosario, Mar del Plata and Mendoza, to demand that adoption trials are free and that the children to be adopted are not hostages of a system that violates their rights.

