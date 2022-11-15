Undersecretary of Health Gemmato skeptical of anti-Covid vaccines

It is a storm over the words of the Undersecretary of Health of the Meloni government, Marcello Gemmato, who, during a broadcast, said he was skeptical about the effectiveness of the anti-Covid vaccines.

Guest of Restart-Italy starts again with youthe program broadcast on Rai 2 on the evening of Monday 14 November, said: “I register that for a large part of the pandemic Italy was first in terms of mortality and third in terms of lethality, so I don’t see these great results being achieved”.

When the journalist Aldo Cazzullo replied that “without vaccines it might have been worse”, the Undersecretary of Health replied: “You say this, we don’t have the burden of proof. But I do not fall into the trap of taking sides for or against vaccines ”.

The undersecretary #gemmed he explains that he doesn’t fall into the trap of pronouncing vaccines, because we don’t know if they work. Government therefore openly No-vax and anti-scientific.

I ask Giorgia Meloni if ​​she wants to correct this position too or if that’s okay with her. pic.twitter.com/n9HPOuu5zT — BenedettoDellaVedova🇮🇹🇪🇺 (@bendellavedova) November 15, 2022

“Up to now there has been an ideological approach to the management of Covid” added Gemmato also going against the position expressed both by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, who has repeatedly underlined the importance of vaccines in the fight against Covid, and by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who stated during the G20 in Bali that “Covid is declining in many countries, including Italy. Thanks to the extraordinary work of the health personnel, to vaccines, to prevention, to the empowerment of citizens, life has gradually returned to normal”.

The statements of the Undersecretary of Health Marcello Gemmato have inevitably sparked protests from the opposition who are now asking for his resignation.

“An undersecretary of health who denies vaccines he cannot remain in office” wrote the secretary of the Pd Enrico Letta on his Twitter profile.

“Gemmed he must resign. An undersecretary of health who does not distance himself from no vaxes it is definitely in the wrong place” is instead the position expressed, again on social media, by the leader of Azione Carlo Calenda.

#gemmed he must resign. An Undersecretary of Health who does not distance himself from #novax it is definitely in the wrong place. — Carlo Calenda (@CarloCalenda) November 15, 2022

Among those who criticized the words of the Undersecretary of Health also the infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti: “But how can you say that there is no scientific proof that vaccines have helped to save the lives of millions of people? It would be enough to know how to read the scientific literature. A nice tacer was never written…”.