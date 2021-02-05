“It’s hard for me to imagine that anything could have escaped here. The lab is well organized, and fully equipped.” Vladimir Dedkov, Russian epidemiologist, is one of fifteen WHO investigators sent to China to identify the origin of the Covid-19 coronavirus. The delegation visited the Wuhan Institute of Virology on Wednesday February 3, accused having let the virus escape. A thesis rejected by Beijing, but which also do not seem to believe several of the WHO experts, who have just spoken in the press.

The expert from the Saint-Petersburg research institute confides that he was rather marked by his visit to the seafood and wild animal market, which “is far from perfect in terms of health”, emphasizes the Russian researcher. The thesis of the laboratory leak, which after Donald Trump’s statements had largely fueled conspiracy theories on the internet, is dismissed by the head of the mission Peter Ben Embarek.

“It would make great screenplays for movies and series, but the visit was an important step in understanding where these stories are coming from.” Peter Ben Embarek to franceinfo

Same story on CNN from zoologist Peter Daszak: “There is no evidence that it started here, he asserts. But we talked about the subject with people in the lab in a very candid and informative way. “ The mission is expected to be completed next week.