Monterey He is one of the top candidates to win the Apertura 2023 title of the Liga MX. The Sultana del Norte team has one of the most powerful squads in all of Mexican soccer and will seek to win its sixth league title this semester. To face this tournament, the board headed by Jose Antonio Noriega He managed to achieve two bombshells in the transfer market: Jesus Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona and Sergio Canales.
In an interview for the newspaper ABC Deportes, ‘Tato’ Noriega spoke about the club he presides and his eternal rivalry with Tigres. The manager stated that he knows the history between these two passionate Nuevo León teams, but that they are not pressured by the results obtained by the UANL teams.
“I understand it perfectly, I played here, they were other times, the realities of both teams were different, but until now, to be very honest, pressure, no, but I am also no stranger to what is experienced socially and what is experienced through the media , and how football has these turns”
– José Antonio Noriega at ABC Deportes
‘Tato’ Noriega spoke about the performances of both squads in the Clausura 2023, a tournament in which Tigres won their eighth Liga MX title.
Rayados dominated the regular phase of the tournament, broke historical records and was eliminated by the cats in the semifinals. On the other hand, Tigres ranked seventh in the general table, had three technicians in the season and still managed to lift the cup.
Noriega did not miss the opportunity to throw a ‘dart’ at his greatest sporting rival and warm up the next Clásico Regio, and said the following:
“I am aware that this can happen, I hope that we do not have to experience something like this to achieve a victory as valuable as they had”
– ‘Tato’ Noriega
Tigres and Monterrey will face each other on Saturday, September 23 in a match corresponding to matchday 9 of Apertura 2023.
