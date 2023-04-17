President of the Chamber declared that the measure is also not of interest to the government in the tax reform

The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said that there is no chance of Congress approving the tax increase from tax reform. According to the deputy, the measure is also not of interest to the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

“There is no possibility that Congress will pass tax increases. There is no way. Neither the government wants this nor we will approve the increase in the tax burden”he declared in an interview aired this Sunday (16.Apr.2023) on the news channel bandnews.

Lira said that the government has his support to form a basis for voting on the tax reform. The leader of the Lower House stated that the matter is a “ancient song”.

The congressman also stated that both the reform and the new fiscal rule are “Materials of interest to the country. Much more than government interests”. He ratified that the intention is to vote on the change in the collection of taxes on consumption in June 2023.

The deputy justified the creation of the WG (working group) to discuss the topic so that congressmen become familiar with the text. “Our job here is to get rid of obstacles”he stated.

When talking about the new WG, he mentioned concerns of some segments, such as services and agribusiness, in addition to federated entities, such as municipalities, fearful of the end of the ISS (tax on services).

The mayor also said that the dual VAT (value added tax), defended by PEC 110 of 2019, coming from the Senate, “help unlock” the proposal. He stated that he is a “middle path”.

Arthur Lira assured that he is giving “forwarding” for the government to have at least 308 votes, the minimum necessary for the approval of the tax reform. The deputy also spoke about the support obtained by the PT in his re-election as mayor:

“I think that I could have a victorious election for the presidency of the House without the support of the Workers’ Party, but I accepted the support, I have friends within the Workers’ Party. And because I accepted the support, I don’t feel comfortable not helping.”

Lira said that the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadit’s in the “right way” by proposing the new fiscal rule and the tax reform.

administrative reform

The President of the Chamber said that the PEC 32/2020which deals with administrative reform, is “ready” to be voted on in the Lower House, but which will not be discussed until the necessary votes are obtained in the Senate. Lira did not give a deadline, but declared that it can be analyzed in a “accommodation moment” by congressmen.

“The administrative reform, by the Chamber of Deputies, is ready for plenary. Now, there is no way to put a matter of constitutional quorum without having it solidified “he said.

The congressman emphasized that the government was willing to Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to approve the PEC. “The previous government agreed. We took this thesis in the election year. Congress lacked the courage to debate. I do self-criticismhe added.

According to Lira, there was no proposal to change acquired rights or methods of calculating pensions for current civil servants: “The changes proposed by the administrative reform were for new entrants. Taking care of a Brazil for 10, 15, 20 years”.

sanitation framework

The president of the Chamber also said that Congress will not change the understanding of reforms already carried out, such as changes in Social Security and Work, in addition to the independence of the BC (Central bank). Lira also criticized changes that President Lula made to the new sanitation framework, on April 5, through 2 decrees.

“I had already asked for a conversation with the minister [Alexandre] Padilha, I will ask Minister Rui [Costa] because the climate is not one of satisfaction and the possibility of voting for a PDL [projeto de decreto de legislativo] exist”he declared.

“A decree above a law is not admissible”completed Lira, who spoke in “exaggerations” in alterations made by Planalto in the framework of sanitation.

According to experts consulted by the Power360the new text facilitates the permanence of state-owned companies that were unable to reach the goal of universalizing services in the past, but it also brings positive points.