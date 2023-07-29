Every morning, José Aguilera inspects the leaves of his banana and coffee plants on his farm and calculates how much he can harvest — almost nothing.

Explosive flares from flaring nearby oil wells spew an oily, flammable residue onto plants. The leaves burn, dry and wither. “There is no poison that can fight oil,” he said.

Venezuela’s oil industry, which helped transform the country’s fortunes, has been decimated by US mismanagement and sanctions imposed on the country’s authoritarian government, leaving behind a devastated economy and environment.

The oil company has struggled to maintain minimal production. But to do so, it has sacrificed basic maintenance and relied on equipment in increasingly poor condition that has led to increasing environmental havoc, environmentalists say.

Aguilera lives in El Tejero, a town nearly 300 miles east of Caracas, the capital, in a region known for towns that never see the dark of night. The flares from burning oil wells light up at all hours with a great roar and their vibrations cause cracks in the walls of flimsy houses. Many residents complain of respiratory diseases such as asthma. The rain brings an oily film that corrodes car engines.

And yet, paradoxically, widespread fuel shortages in the country with the world’s largest proven oil reserves mean that hardly anyone in this region has gas to cook at home.

Shortly after President Hugo Chávez rose to power in the 1990s, with promises to dip into the country’s oil wealth to lift up the poor, he fired thousands of oil workers.including engineers and geologists, and replaced them with sympathizers, seized control of foreign-owned oil assets, and disregarded safety and environmental regulations.

Then, in 2019, the United States accused Chávez’s successor, President Nicolás Maduro, of electoral fraud and imposed economic sanctions, including a ban on Venezuelan oil imports, to try to oust him from power. The economy collapsed, fueling a mass exodus of Venezuelans.

After coming to a near halt, the oil sector has seen a modest rebound, in part because the Biden Administration last year allowed Chevron, the last US company to produce oil in Venezuela, to restart operations on a limited basis.

Cabimas, a city about 640 kilometers northwest of Caracas on the shores of Lake Maracaibo, is another center of regional oil production. Crude seeps from dilapidated underwater pipelines into the lake, coating the banks and turning the water a neon green color.

Broken pipes float to the surface and drilling rigs are rusting and sinking. Birds covered in oil struggle to fly.

The collapse of the oil industry has left Cabimas, once one of the wealthiest communities in Venezuela, in dire poverty. Every day at 5:00 a.m., the three Méndez brothers—Miguel, 16, Diego, 14, and Manuel, 13—paddle the polluted waters of Lake Maracaibo, hoping to catch fish and shrimp. enough to feed their parents, their sister and themselves.

The boys’ father, Nelson Mendez, 58, was once a commercial fisherman, back when the lake was cleaner. She is worried about getting sick from eating what her children catch, but she is much more worried about hunger.

The poor maintenance of oil production machinery in Lake Maracaibo has led to an increase in oil spills, which have contaminated communities along its shores, said local organizations that focus on the problem.

At a UN summit on climate change last year, Maduro did not address the environmental damage from the oil industry. Instead, he claimed that Venezuela was responsible for less than 0.4 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions and blamed richer countries for causing environmental damage.

In Cabimas, David Colina, a 46-year-old fisherman, said that 30 years ago he could catch more than 90 kilos of fish. He is now lucky if he catches 11 kilos in his net before exchanging it with his neighbors for flour or rice. When the oil company was doing better, he received compensation if an oil spill affected his fishing business, Colina recalled.

However, “there is no longer a government here,” he added.

*Genevieve Glatsky and Ronny Rodriguez contributed reporting.

ISAYEN HERRERA AND SHEYLA URDANETA

THE NEW YORK TIMES