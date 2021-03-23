Eleventh Russian Internet Governance Forum (RIGF 2021) will pass in Moscow on April 7-9. Participants will discuss issues of cybersecurity, trust in digital products, risks of introducing new technologies, and others. Professor Skolkovo, member of the international group for the development of ethics standards for artificial intelligence Maxim Fedorov will speak at the event. He told Izvestia how the digital environment is developing in Russia, why there is a lack of personnel in the IT sector, and how the humanities can do in the field of technology.

Cadres decide

– You are one of the speakers in the Digital Economy section of the forum. What do you think is the key to successful digitalization?

– First of all, human resources and knowledge transfer from the technology community to users and decision-makers. At Skoltech, we are launching a program to train digital economy leaders in cooperation with the Moscow School of Management SKOLKOVO and other organizations. We need people who, on the one hand, have managerial baggage, know how to manage a large enterprise and set tasks, and on the other, understand the essence of technology.

New products, solutions and platforms appear every day. The market is quite eclectic: there are big players, transnationals, there are also new young teams that fill the emerging niches. Technologies are developing exponentially, and a person responsible for a sector of the economy in managing the state needs to understand what innovations give and what their essence is.

Implementation requires purely technological development, but business development is also needed: what are the benefits, what are the risks? Therefore, I now work a lot at different sites as an expert in assessing possible technological risks. But risks can be social, economic, cultural, and others.

Everything needs to be worked out and evaluated – in fact, this is a new and highly demanded specialty. Now companies and government bodies in all countries are looking for people who understand technology and can analyze it from this point of view. For example, will it be possible to save money with the help of innovation, or will it bring losses and damage?

Let’s take biometrics for clarity. This is good technology, but it only gets compromised once. If scammers steal a database with passwords, it is unpleasant, but not scary – they can be changed or restored. What if they steal a database with employee retinas or fingerprints? You can’t change the prints – it’s impossible.

There are a lot of open questions here, including ethical ones. We need competent personnel and understanding of the features of technology implementation.

– So, when training personnel, you need to pay attention to issues not only of technology, but also of business, ethics, and economics? How should IT education be structured?

– Let’s start with ethics, today it comes to the fore as a regulatory tool. Legislation has not kept pace with technological developments, but ethical standards remain a barrier.

Courses on ethics and risks are definitely needed – this is related to cybersecurity, the so-called digital immunity or sovereignty of both a citizen and a company or state as a whole. These questions need to be understood at least in a basic way.

Finally, courses on management methods in the digital world are needed, we are developing them now. There are some nuances, because a lot of new things appear. We try to train our guys not only in terms of technology, but also in reality.

– How has the prestige of IT education changed in Russia in recent years?

– IT professions have long been prestigious, it cannot be said that interest in them suddenly appeared. But new areas have emerged: artificial intelligence, big data, supercomputing, natural language processing, and others. By themselves, these areas also did not open suddenly, but their popularity has increased. People are moving into these niches even from traditional ones, because the salary is higher, the tasks are more interesting, there are many new ideas and solutions. And journalists also contribute to the promotion.

But there is a problem with the lack of staff. They also complain in the United States, China, Iran, and Europe. Now universities around the world are opening new programs in these specialties, expanding the enrollment.

– And what is the reason for the lack of personnel?

– First, there are not enough professors. The industry is pulling the best specialists out of universities. At Skoltech, we are working to keep professors, and any university that has strong teachers makes heroic efforts to keep them from leaving. People in these specialties do not stay in the higher education system, they go to higher positions and salaries, so it is difficult to expand programs.

Secondly, there is a lack of teaching aids. If you are a good specialist and can write a textbook, there is always an option to spend time more efficiently from a financial point of view – more interesting projects, proposals, and so on. Really strong enthusiasts are needed here.

This is a global problem, and it is being tackled in different ways. In my opinion, the most productive way is to create joint educational programs with companies. So specialists will be able to communicate with students and give lectures without interrupting their main activity.

We at Skoltech have successfully implemented this experience, and all the leading universities in the country have a large number of joint departments and laboratories with market players. The world is moving in this direction trying to solve the problem. In fact, we are talking about rapprochement, the creation of platforms where enterprises and universities are jointly engaged in personnel training.

With or without foundation

– Do you need a fundamental higher education for their preparation, or can you get by with courses?

– They do not replace each other. I would not say that courses are an alternative to higher education and vice versa. As a person who has worked a lot abroad, I understand that a foundation is absolutely necessary. I see that the guys do not have enough basic training, the poor fellows are forced to retrain in these areas all the time. When a person does not understand the foundation, he has to master new technologies almost from scratch all the time.

Therefore, a race arises, when every six months you need to retrain, and each technology requires some time to master. This happens because people at one time did not receive a base. When they ask me: “Maxim, how do you and your colleagues manage to change so quickly from one topic to another?” I say: “The whole area is actually defined by a couple of dozen basic formulas, theorems and programming approaches.”

And vice versa, if you don’t understand how it works, then everything seems to be magic. A kind of black box. Now there are many problems of the “black box”, but it is precisely about ignorance, not the complexity of technology. The task of scientists is, among other things, to demystify innovation.

– How quickly do university programs adapt to new technologies?

– Depends on universities, but people need to be educated through social media: explain why higher education is needed. Mathematics does not change much: twice two is still four, as in ancient Egypt.

Universities should become a source of fundamental knowledge, and schools should have good mathematics, it remains the queen of all sciences.

The Skoltech system implies communication with employers at an early stage, and not within the framework of vacancies, but within the framework of scientific or technological projects. An effective interchange takes place: on the one hand, students receive fundamental knowledge, on the other, they understand what the market and customers need. Now all universities in the world come to this.

Work for the humanities

– And what should the humanities do in the digital world?

– We really need humanitarians. Firstly, digital technologies in the humanities are now becoming more and more popular – for example, in art or linguistics. Such areas are expanding due to natural language processing technologies, image generation and processing, and so on.

Secondly, the 21st century is called the century of philosophers, since innovation frees us from routine operations. In many professions and activities, humans can partially or completely replace robots.

The task of the humanities is not only to master the tools, but also to answer the eternal questions. Technology is a mirror that asks everyone the question: “Why are we on earth? We will now free ourselves from most of the routine operations, and what is our next destination? ” At first, man was a producer of power, then a voter, a consumer, but now what?

Humanitarians, in my opinion, should create a breakthrough for the development of society – not so much technological as social. They must help to reach a new level, otherwise … The problem is not that robots will defeat people – no matter how people become robots themselves.

Issues of ethics and law are also for the humanities.

– You worked abroad and noticed that the students there are not all right with the foundation. Should our students aspire to Silicon Valley or somewhere else? Where is better?

– At the forum we will just discuss these issues. Where is better? And who is better? This is a matter of priorities and motivation; they may differ among young people and the older generation. What is happiness, again? What is good and what is bad?

If we talk about the specific criteria by which young people lay out their success, then there is no point in leaving for Silicon Valley from Moscow, St. Petersburg or Novosibirsk. We work a lot with young people, analyze salaries and understand that taking into account taxes and prices, with the same standard of living, there is more money left here.

There are also other difficulties – adaptation to a different culture, a different social status. It takes years to adapt to life in a foreign country. The social status of a migrant is akin to that of a refugee: regardless of education, you sit in the same line at the visa department as people from the Middle East.

As for interesting tasks, there are also many of them in Russian technology centers. There are also completely unique ones, for example, associated with the extraction of minerals. This is even more difficult than the space industry: a large number of horizontal wells need to be drilled at a kilometer depth, and the earth is not transparent, a telescope will not help there. We know less about the bowels of the earth than about space – we do not yet have the technology to look deeper.

It is interesting in Russia, Russia now needs to use a unique opportunity to develop in new niches, in which there is no world leader, with the help of its scientific base. Surprisingly, when the problems of digitalization are discussed at international venues, only Russia comes up with a scientific approach to assessing the risks and global effects of technology.