In an interview with the “Wall Street Journal”, the president of Argentina declared that the values ​​of his program are “non-negotiable”

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, said that “there is no plan B” for his proposals at the head of the government. The statements were given in interview to the newspaper Wall Street Journal published this Sunday (January 28, 2024).

According to Milei, the “key values” of its government program are not “negotiable”.

“There is no plan B to do things the right way. You either do them well or you do them well. If plan B is to start doing things more or less, or negotiate, that is the story of Argentina”he stated.

Milei said he represents Argentines dissatisfied with the economic instability in the country. The libertarian was elected head of the Argentine Executive in November 2023, defeating Peronism with a liberal vision.

In his first speech after being elected, he said that his government is committed to free trade.

As a candidate, his main proposals were:

economy – close the Central Bank and dollarize the Argentine economy. Stimulate monetary competition in the country. Create an economic plan that allows “a sharp cut in public spending” It is “eliminate unproductive state expenses” .

security – reformulate Argentina's penitentiary legislation, “depoliticize” the Armed Forces and build more prisons in partnership with private companies. Deregulate the weapons market and possession for personal use by the population. Create a national database linked to security cameras with facial identification.

education – establish a system of voucher for universities. Terminate the Ministry of Education. Increase competitiveness in the university market. Reform the study curriculum system based on the professionals the country needs, such as engineers and computer scientists.

work – implement new labor legislation, with the end of compensation for unfair dismissal being the main change. Establish an unemployment insurance system. Reduce taxes paid by employers. Decrease taxes on workers' wages.

In the interview with Wall Street Journal, Milei was asked about his intention to privatize state-owned companies. He said he intends to continue with the agenda “ASAP”.

Shortly after being elected, he announced that he would begin the privatization process of the Argentine state oil companies YPF (Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales) and Enarsa (Energía Argentina Sociedad Anónima), in addition to all public communication companies in the country, such as Public TV, Telam It is National Radio.

“Every state company that can be sold will be sold as quickly as possible […] Everything we can, we will privatize. It's not a question of name [de qual empresa será vendida]it is a matter of technical restrictions in terms of time”he said.

MILEI AND JUDAISM

The president of Argentina also said he is thinking about converting to Judaism. “There is a possibility”, said Milei. However, he said he could not convert now because compliance with some religious precepts could conflict with the position he currently holds, such as respecting Shabbat (day of rest).

Regarding the conflict between Israel and Hamas, the libertarian stated that he decided to condemn the “terrorist acts” of the extremist group and show solidarity with Israel.

“We consider that Israel has a legitimate right of defense given the terrorist aggression it has received”he stated.

